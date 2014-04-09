TOKYO, April 9 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it would import 25,970 tonnes of feed-quality wheat and 41,510 tonnes of barley for livestock use, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on April 16.

The cargoes for the April 9 and April 16 tenders are required to be loaded by July 31 or arrive in Japan by Sept. 30.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne:

QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE

Feed wheat 25,970 N.A. N.A.

Feed barley 41,510 N.A. N.A. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)