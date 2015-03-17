UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, March 17 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is seeking to buy 98,257 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 20,293 Hard Red Winter(semi-hard) 25,015 Dark Northern Spring 22,203 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 30,746 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: Loading between April 21 and May 20 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.