Japan's Ministry of Agriculture has bought a total of 75,742
tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada, the
volume it had sought, in a weekly tender that closed on
Thursday.
Japan offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every
month, for an annual total of about 5 million tonnes of foreign
wheat for milling use, about 90 percent of its domestic
consumption.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White 22,810
(protein maximum 10.5 pct)
Hard Red Winter 33,897
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
Canada Western Red Spring 41,845
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Loading: April
Source: The Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue)