UPDATE 3-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
TOKYO May 10 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 151,416 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender which closed on Thursday.
It was the ministry's first regular tender for food wheat this month after a series of national holidays last week.
In Japan, the world's sixth biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from price volatility and also to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of its domestic wheat demand.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. *Western White 10,130
(protein maximum 10.5 pct)
*Hard Red Winter 14,760
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
*Dark Northern Spring 25,630
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada **Western Red Spring 64,116
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Australia ***Standard White 36,780
* Arrival by Aug 31 for three U.S. types and 24,643 tonnes of Canadian WRS. ** Loading between June 21 and July 20 for the remaining 39,473 tonnes of Canadian WRS.
*** Loading between July 1 and July 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
MOSCOW, Feb 14 The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, will visit Moscow for talks on Feb. 16, RIA news agency quoted Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.
PARIS, Feb 14 France honoured the A380 superjumbo with a place in its national aerospace museum on Tuesday, granting it equal status with the Boeing 747 even as questions pile up over the future of the industry's biggest jets.