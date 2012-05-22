TOKYO May 22 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is looking to buy a total of 152,846 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a third weekly tender this month.

The tender will close on Thursday.

In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from price volatility and also to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of its domestic wheat demand.

The ministry usually offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every month and buys the same amount as announced.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY

U.S. *Western White 18,347

(protein maximum 10.5 pct)

*Hard Red Winter 28,458

(protein minimum 11.5 pct)

**Dark Northern Spring 57,255

(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

Canada **Western Red Spring 48,786

(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

*Loading between June 21 and July 20 for WW, HRW and 32,245 tonnes of DNS

**Arrival by Aug 31 for the remaining 25,010 tonnes of DNS and by Sept 30 for 18,683 tonnes of WRS; loading between July 21 and Aug 20 for the remaining 30,103 tonnes of WRS

Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Alison Birrane)