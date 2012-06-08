TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 180,537 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia, as much as it offered, in a weekly tender which closed on Thursday.

In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from price volatility and also to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.

The ministry usually offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every month and buys the same amount as announced.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY

U.S. *Western White 12,910

(protein maximum 10.5 pct)

*Hard Red Winter 12,240

(protein minimum 11.5 pct)

**Dark Northern Spring 36,551

(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

Canada ***Western Red Spring 80,431

(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

Australia ****Standard White 38,405

*Arrival by Sept 30

**Loading between July 21 and Aug 20; ***between Aug 21 and Sept 20; ****between Aug 1 and 31.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Richard Pullin)