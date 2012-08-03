TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's agriculture ministry bought 141,443 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday this week, with the volume in line with its planned purchase.

It was the first weekly tender for food wheat this month. The ministry usually offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every month for closing on the Thursdays.

In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY

U.S. Western White 32,145

(protein maximum 10.5 pct)

Hard Red Winter 29,840

(protein minimum 11.5 pct)

Dark Northern Spring 46,463

(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

Australia Standard White 32,995

Arrival by Nov. 30: 12,225 tonnes of Western White, 7,500 tonnes of Hard Red Winter and 20,053 tonnes of Dark Northern Spring.

Loading between Sept. 21 and Oct. 20: 19,920 tonnes of WW, 22,340 tonnes of HRW and 26,410 tonnes of DNS.

Loading between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31: 32,995 tonnes of Standard White.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)