TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it bought 121,026 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second-most important grain after rice to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling use annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 21,690 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) *Hard Red Winter 46,295 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 23,281 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada **Western Red Spring 29,760 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Shipments: *Loading between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15; ** Arrival by Mar. 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)