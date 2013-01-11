TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 121,188 tonnes of food wheat from Australia in a weekly tender that closed on Friday. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important grain after rice to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling use annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY Australia Standard White 121,188 Shipments: Loading between Jan.16 and Feb. 28. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Sunil Nair)