UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 118,787 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender which closed on Thursday. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and wheat is the second most consumed grain after rice. The ministry keeps a tight grip on wheat imports to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. Japan buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling-use annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 11,700 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) *Hard Red Winter 13,495 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 27,317 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada **Western Red Spring 40,190 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 26,085 Shipments: * Arrival by April 30; **Loading between Feb. 21 and March 20; ***Loading between March 1 and 31. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources