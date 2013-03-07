TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 133,057 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and the agriculture ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important grain after rice to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 7,410 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) *Hard Red Winter 13,360 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) ***Dark Northern Spring 26,888 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada *Western Red Spring 25,284 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Canada ***Western Red Spring 26,260 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia **Standard White 33,855 Shipments: * Arrival by June 30 **Loading between April 1 and April 30; *** Loading between April 21 and May 20 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Jijo Jacob)