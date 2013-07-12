TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 49,954 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and other suppliers in a regular tender, a bureau official said on Friday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for food via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details of the tender result are as follows: COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. White Club 23,963 tonnes Soft Red Winter 1,710 tonnes Australia Premium White 1,497 tonnes Canada Western Red Spring 22,784 tonnes (protein minimum 12.5 pct) *Shipment Requirements: Arrival by Sept. 30 for the U.S. and Australian grades. Arrival by Oct. 31 for the Canadian grades. **The U.S. and Australian grades were taken as alternatives to U.S. western white wheat, which Japan has halted shipments since a genetically modified version of the variety was discovered growing in Oregon in May. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)