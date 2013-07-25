TOKYO, July 25 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 107,371 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia via a regular tender, a bureau official said on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for food via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details of the tender result are as follows: COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Hard Red Winter 28,535 tonnes Dark Northern Spring 32,760 tonnes (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 22,549 tonnes (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia Standard White 23,527 tonnes * Shipment Requirements: Arrival by Oct. 31 for the U.S. Hard Red Winter and Canadian grade. Loading between Aug. 21 and Sept. 20 for the U.S. Northern Spring. Loading between Sept. 1-30 for Australian grade. * Japan has halted imports of U.S. western white wheat since an unapproved genetically modified version of the variety was discovered growing in Oregon in late May. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)