UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 116,350 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, a ministry official said. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 20,286* Hard Red Winter 22,513** (semi-hard) Dark Northern Spring 25,124* (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 22,327* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 26,100* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: * Arrival by Dec. 31 ** Loading between Oct. 21 and Nov. 20 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources