TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 116,350 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, a ministry official said. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 20,286* Hard Red Winter 22,513** (semi-hard) Dark Northern Spring 25,124* (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 22,327* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 26,100* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: * Arrival by Dec. 31 ** Loading between Oct. 21 and Nov. 20 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)