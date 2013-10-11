UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 101,892 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 7,500 Hard Red Winter(semi-hard) 9,830 Dark Northern Spring 21,609 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 31,223 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia Standard White(West Australia) 31,730 Shipments: *Loading between Nov. 21 and Dec. 31. **Arrival by Jan. 31, 2014. Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources