PARIS, March 29 The yen's exchange rate level is less of a concern for the Japanese government than sharp swings in its value, top Japanese financial diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa told journalists at a briefing on Tuesday.

When asked about a spike in the yen earlier this year and whether the government should intervene, he said: "The level doesn't matter, (but) volatility does matter for us." (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)