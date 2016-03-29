BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate to buy property assets for 2.7 bln yuan
April 17 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
PARIS, March 29 The yen's exchange rate level is less of a concern for the Japanese government than sharp swings in its value, top Japanese financial diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa told journalists at a briefing on Tuesday.
When asked about a spike in the yen earlier this year and whether the government should intervene, he said: "The level doesn't matter, (but) volatility does matter for us." (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)
April 17 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 241.0 percent y/y at 4.3 billion yuan ($624.73 million)