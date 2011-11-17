TOKYO Nov 17 Japan likely continued to intervene in the currency market earlier this month after its record yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31, market sources told Reuters, reflecting a change in tactics as it tries to slow the yen's gains.

Trading evidence showed authorities probably continued to intervene stealthily, albeit in small amounts, after Japan spent an estimated 7.7 trillion yen, a daily record for intervention, to curb the yen's strength.

Below are some questions and answers about Japan's capacity to intervene in the currency market and its impact:

HOW DOES JAPAN FINANCE CURRENCY INTERVENTION?

By law, the government has no right to print cash and has to fund its intervention by issuing financing bills (FBs), usually of three-month duration. It sets the intervention amount and the BOJ, which has the right to print cash, acts as its agent.

Intervention is managed through a special foreign exchange budget account that is reviewed each year by parliament as part of the regular compilation of the budget.

HOW MUCH MONEY IS IN JAPAN'S INTERVENTION WAR CHEST?

The special foreign exchange budget account currently limits borrowing for intervention to 150 trillion yen ($2 trillion), after raising the ceiling for a second straight year to secure more room to cope with the yen's strength.

The government plans to boost the cap by 15 trillion yen to a record 165 trillion yen by passing a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year to March, likely later this month.

Even so, however, roughly 119 trillion yen of the borrowing is used to fund the existing foreign reserves.

After last month's sales, the available ammunition for fresh intervention is estimated at around 38 trillion, roughly the same level as the 35 trillion yen Japan used for intervention between January 2003 and March 2004.

ARE THERE OTHER OPTIONS FOR FINANCING INTERVENTION?

The ceiling is not set in stone.

The MOF could raise the ceiling in a special budget request, as it did for the last two years. However, that would require approval in a split parliament.

In addition, some MOF officials are concerned that steadily rising issuance of short-term bills could distort supply and demand in the debt market, making authorities more cautious about intervention.

The MOF could also sell foreign assets to the Bank of Japan. In 2003, the central bank agreed to lend up to 10 trillion yen to the MOF in exchange for U.S. Treasuries under repurchase agreements.

ARE INVESTORS CONCERNED ABOUT INTERVENTION FINANCING?

Not at the moment.

Market players see potential opposition from the United States and Europe as more of a restrictive factor for further intervention.

Despite a massive issuance of financing bills, there's steady demand to meet issuance of such treasury bills in the market, said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Of course, if issuance of T-Bills keeps increasing, that could lead to a rise in bond yields at auctions," Suezawa said.

"But if that happens, the Bank of Japan could boost outright purchases of T-Bills through its operations, although it may opt to do so by boosting its asset buying programme in order to set a certain rule." ($1 = 76.9500 Japanese yen) (Editing by Tomasz Janowski)