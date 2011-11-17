TOKYO Nov 17 Japan likely continued to
intervene in the currency market earlier this month after its
record yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31, market sources told
Reuters, reflecting a change in tactics as it tries to slow the
yen's gains.
Trading evidence showed authorities probably continued to
intervene stealthily, albeit in small amounts, after Japan spent
an estimated 7.7 trillion yen, a daily record for intervention,
to curb the yen's strength.
For an analysis of Tokyo's latest move, see
Below are some questions and answers about Japan's capacity
to intervene in the currency market and its impact:
HOW DOES JAPAN FINANCE CURRENCY INTERVENTION?
By law, the government has no right to print cash and has to
fund its intervention by issuing financing bills (FBs), usually
of three-month duration. It sets the intervention amount and the
BOJ, which has the right to print cash, acts as its agent.
Intervention is managed through a special foreign exchange
budget account that is reviewed each year by parliament as part
of the regular compilation of the budget.
HOW MUCH MONEY IS IN JAPAN'S INTERVENTION WAR CHEST?
The special foreign exchange budget account currently limits
borrowing for intervention to 150 trillion yen ($2 trillion),
after raising the ceiling for a second straight year to secure
more room to cope with the yen's strength.
The government plans to boost the cap by 15 trillion yen to
a record 165 trillion yen by passing a supplementary budget for
the current fiscal year to March, likely later this month.
Even so, however, roughly 119 trillion yen of the borrowing
is used to fund the existing foreign reserves.
After last month's sales, the available ammunition for fresh
intervention is estimated at around 38 trillion, roughly the
same level as the 35 trillion yen Japan used for intervention
between January 2003 and March 2004.
ARE THERE OTHER OPTIONS FOR FINANCING INTERVENTION?
The ceiling is not set in stone.
The MOF could raise the ceiling in a special budget request,
as it did for the last two years. However, that would require
approval in a split parliament.
In addition, some MOF officials are concerned that steadily
rising issuance of short-term bills could distort supply and
demand in the debt market, making authorities more cautious
about intervention.
The MOF could also sell foreign assets to the Bank of Japan.
In 2003, the central bank agreed to lend up to 10 trillion yen
to the MOF in exchange for U.S. Treasuries under repurchase
agreements.
ARE INVESTORS CONCERNED ABOUT INTERVENTION FINANCING?
Not at the moment.
Market players see potential opposition from the United
States and Europe as more of a restrictive factor for further
intervention.
Despite a massive issuance of financing bills, there's
steady demand to meet issuance of such treasury bills in the
market, said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"Of course, if issuance of T-Bills keeps increasing, that
could lead to a rise in bond yields at auctions," Suezawa said.
"But if that happens, the Bank of Japan could boost outright
purchases of T-Bills through its operations, although it may opt
to do so by boosting its asset buying programme in order to set
a certain rule."
($1 = 76.9500 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)