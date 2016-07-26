BRIEF-JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
TOKYO, July 26 The dollar fell more than 1 percent against the yen on Tuesday, on investors' growing expectations that the Japanese government's stimulus steps will fall short of initial hopes.
The dollar was down 1 percent at 104.71 yen after dropping as low as 104.625 yen earlier on the EBS trading platform, its lowest since July 14.
The Japanese government is also putting together a massive spending package worth about 20 trillion yen ($189 billion), government sources told Reuters last week, though actual public spending will be far less than the headline number suggests.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sam Holmes)
KIEV/MOSCOW, Jan 31 Ukraine and Russia blamed each other on Tuesday for a surge in fighting in eastern Ukraine over recent days that has led to the highest casualty toll in weeks and cut off power and water to thousands of civilians on the front line.
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.