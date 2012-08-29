LONDON Aug 29 Japan could intervene decisively
in the foreign exchange market to counter the effect of a strong
yen, the country's top currency official said on Wednesday
"Exports have been influenced by supply chain changes and
problems in Europe, some advanced economies and also in China.
And we are also suffering from a very appreciated yen," Takehiko
Nakao, Japan's Vice Finance Minister for international affairs,
said in a speech at an event in London hosted by the OMFIF think
tank.
"If needed we will take very decisive action in the market,
that is our stance."
Japanese authorities have stayed out of the currency market
since their last intervention in November. But they have resumed
issuing verbal threats recently on concerns that a stronger yen
could derail the export-dependent economy's recovery from last
year's earthquake and tsunami.