TOKYO, July 27 The dollar trimmed some of its large gains made against the yen after Japan's finance ministry denied a report that it was mulling the launch of 50-year government bonds.

The dollar was up 1.1 percent at 105.83 yen after going as high as 106.54 on reports that Japan was considering issuing 50-year bonds and would announce a 27 trillion yen ($255.08 billion) fiscal package.

"It's not true we are considering issuing 50-year bonds," the ministry's department overseeing debt issuance told Reuters on Wednesday.

The longest debt maturities Japan currently issues are 40-year bonds.

