TOKYO Nov 17 The dollar pared losses against
the yen on Thursday, briefly turning positive on the day, after
the Bank of Japan announced special buying operations for
Japanese government bonds.
The dollar was last down 0.2 percent against the yen at
108.87, versus a session high of 109.30 yen.
JGB yields have risen to multi-month highs in recent
sessions, tracking upward moves in U.S. Treasury notes, on
expectations the administration of President-elect Donald Trump
will embark on inflation-fueling policies.
Under its current monetary policy framework of JGB yield
curve control, the BOJ has said it will guide the benchmark
10-year yield to around zero percent. The 10-year
yield turned positive on Tuesday.
