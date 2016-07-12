By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 12 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe may have won a landslide victory in weekend elections but
the strong yen is threatening to spoil the party as it
undermines his economic stimulus policies by hurting the
earnings of the nation's exporters and companies who have big
overseas operations.
If it continues to strengthen significantly, the yen would
discourage domestic capital spending by exporters and inflict
severe damage on a fragile economy, policymakers and analysts
warn.
Regarded as a safe haven at times of market turmoil such as
that caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the
yen has strengthened to around 103 to the dollar and 114
yen versus the euro, above 105 yen and 120 yen - the
respective average rates on which Japan's big automakers base
their budget for the current financial year.
It reached a two-and-a-half year high of 99 yen to the
dollar late last month, up more than 20 percent from its weakest
recent level at around 125 yen in August 2015. It has been
weakening in recent days on hopes that Abe's victory would lead
to more government spending and monetary stimulus.
The forecasts for reduced revenue and earnings are coming
thick and fast ahead of the release of quarterly earnings.
SMBC Nikko Securities estimates that Japanese corporate
profits overall will shrink 26.1 percent in the current fiscal
year to next March 31 if the dollar averages 100 yen.
Japanese automakers will take a hit of around 17-18 percent
to their full-year operating profit from the strong yen,
according to forecasts from analysts at Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan.
And automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp
says a one-yen rise against the dollar would slash 1.1 billion
yen ($10.7 million) off its operating profits, and complains of
rising costs of investing in production in emerging countries
like Vietnam.
"To cope with the impact of forex fluctuations, we want to
further shift the cost structure of our overseas development
operations," such as making more overseas payments denominated
in dollars to avoid yen gains from boosting costs, Renesas
President Bunsei Kure told Reuters on June 30.
In their planning, many companies haven't taken the currency
strength on board. The Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey
released on July 1 showed big manufacturers expect the dollar to
average 111.41 yen in the current fiscal year, a sign they have
yet to take into account the pressure on profits from the yen's
spike.
"The yen's appreciation is worsening business sentiment and
corporate revenues, particularly for exporters," Atsushi
Miyanoya, the BOJ's branch manager overseeing the Kinki western
Japan region - home to electronic giants like Panasonic Corp
and Sharp - told a news conference on July 7.
"Many companies set their assumed dollar/yen rates around
110 yen, so recent yen rises would heighten downside risks to
corporate revenues," Miyanoya said.
Even retailers weren't spared. Japan's biggest retail group
Seven & i Holdings saw its quarterly revenue for the
three months through May fall 3.2 percent from a year earlier,
with the stronger yen eroding revenue by 15 billion yen.
Seven & i, which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store
chain in Japan and some other parts of the world, earns about
30 percent of its income from abroad, meaning that it gets hit
when money earned outside Japan is translated into yen.
SOME COMPANIES BENEFIT
To be sure, not all companies in Japan will be hit by the
strong yen, which erodes exporters' profits but slashes import
costs for retailers and boosts households' purchasing power.
Companies that serve Japanese customers rather than export
markets are better protected against the impact of the strong
currency and can actually benefit from cheaper import costs.
And the yen is still well below a record high of 75 yen
posted in 2011.
Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research
Institute, points out that capital expenditure is holding up
relatively well, led by software investment by
non-manufacturers.
"Current levels around 100 yen to the dollar won't deal a
decisive blow to Japanese companies as a whole, nor will it
cause the economy to falter," Tokuda said.
Japanese policymakers have tried to keep those speculating
on a stronger yen at bay with threats of currency intervention
to stem gains. But the effect of jawboning is waning on a
dominant market view that Tokyo won't step in given Washington
is opposed to such action.
"The government and the BOJ would be in a tough spot if the
yen rises to 90 or 80 to the dollar," said former BOJ board
member Sayuri Shirai.
When the yen spiked to record highs in 2011, the government
offered subsidies to companies keeping their production base in
Japan to prevent them from shifting operations overseas.
While similar measures may be considered if the yen rises
further, many firms are resorting to self-help instead of making
explicit demands for government action.
"Just saying, let's move our domestic production overseas -
that's not really a strategy. We did all of that when it was at
80 yen to the dollar," said Shigenao Ishiguro, chief executive
of Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp.
"One thing we need to do is to improve our profitability,
which is lower than our competitors. In some cases we'll need to
make changes to overhaul our profit structure" by cutting
spending and developing attractive products at lower costs, he
said.
($1 = 103.01 yen)
