By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO Aug 26 The yen could be in for a bout of
volatility and may even strengthen further in September,
building on the boost from a sharp recent rise in Japanese
government bond yields.
In late July, the yen posted its second-biggest
weekly rise against the U.S. dollar since the 2008 global
financial crisis.
It strengthened to 102 from 106 against the greenback on
July 29 and has fortified further to 100.50 as of Friday.
The long-term yield spread, which was wide as 203 basis
points in April, narrowed to 158 basis points in early August,
its tightest since April 2015. As of Friday it was at 165 basis
points.
Japanese government bond yields spiked in response to the
limited scope of the Bank of Japan's stimulus increase, drove
the yen's rise and turned the U.S.-Japan long-term interest rate
spread into a driver of strength in the yen.
JPMorgan estimates the correlation between the spread and
the exchange rate has reached its highest level this year.
"There has been a good amount of correlation between the
long-term yield spread and dollar/yen over the past two months.
It might not have registered on everyone's minds but it is a
factor impacting the pair," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
This dynamic may not change soon. The U.S. 10-year yield
has dropped more than 70 basis points this year with
the market still unsure whether the U.S. Federal Reserve intends
to lift rates a second time before this year - a long way from
the four rates rises expected at the end of last year.
The market is waiting for Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech
tonight at the annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for
guidance on U.S. rates.
On the Japanese side there are also concerns that the Bank
of Japan could be nearing the end of its tether, already
burdened with unconventional schemes such as negative interest
rates and massive bond purchases.
It was a jolt in late July when Japan's 10-year yield
jumped from near-record lows of minus 0.295
percent to minus 0.025 percent.
The surge was triggered when the BOJ disappointed markets by
opting not to increase in its bond purchases just as the
government was poised to issue more debt to fund its latest
stimulus drive.
The yield has remained elevated above its lows on concerns
that the BOJ, which already holds a third of outstanding JGBs,
will hold steady or even begin trimming the amount of debt it
buys after its review meeting over September 20 to 21.
Such worries imply that there could be a bond market
sell-off that would send yields higher if the BOJ does not
deliver further easing measures such as increased bond buying or
more deeply negative interest rates.
"Market expectations have become destabilised as the BOJ
suddenly introduced a vague term like a 'comprehensive review'
of its policies," said Daisaku Ueno, chief forex strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.
Ueno sees significant turbulence across markets no matter
what the BOJ does in September, as expectations of what the
central bank might do have come to differ according to each
asset class.
Even if JGB yields do rise further, participants say the
factors driving the rise would be more important in the longer
term for the yen than the actual level of increases.
"A rise in yields would not necessarily benefit the yen if
it were to be generated by themes like a stalemate in BOJ
policy, fiscal concerns and worries about Japan's credit
rating," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in Tokyo.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)