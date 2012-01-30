TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's exports of
refined zinc surged 44 percent from a year earlier to
12,273 tonnes in December as exports to China more than
doubled, customs-cleared data showed on Monday.
Exports to China increased to 4,504 tonnes, up from
1,753 tonnes a year before, accounting for a third of
Japan's total exports.
Zinc is mainly used as an anti-corrosive coating in
galvanised steel production and in plating.
Japan's zinc smelters lost nearly 70 percent of their
output capacity after the March 11 earthquake due to damage
to facilities, but production has since recovered.
Following is a breakdown of exports (in tonnes):
Type Dec 11 Nov 11 Dec 10 Jan-Dec 11 Jan-Dec 10
SHG 7,393 6,636 3,083 41,382 40,682
PW 4,880 5,076 5,445 53,896 57,063
TOTAL 12,273 11,712 8,528 95,278 97,745
NOTE: Figures for Prime Western include high-grade zinc.
SHG
denotes special high grade.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)