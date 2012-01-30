TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's exports of refined zinc surged 44 percent from a year earlier to 12,273 tonnes in December as exports to China more than doubled, customs-cleared data showed on Monday.

Exports to China increased to 4,504 tonnes, up from 1,753 tonnes a year before, accounting for a third of Japan's total exports.

Zinc is mainly used as an anti-corrosive coating in galvanised steel production and in plating.

Japan's zinc smelters lost nearly 70 percent of their output capacity after the March 11 earthquake due to damage to facilities, but production has since recovered. Following is a breakdown of exports (in tonnes): Type Dec 11 Nov 11 Dec 10 Jan-Dec 11 Jan-Dec 10

SHG 7,393 6,636 3,083 41,382 40,682 PW 4,880 5,076 5,445 53,896 57,063 TOTAL 12,273 11,712 8,528 95,278 97,745

NOTE: Figures for Prime Western include high-grade zinc. SHG denotes special high grade.

