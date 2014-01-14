TOKYO Jan 15 Japan Airlines said on
Wednesday a maintenance crew at Narita Airport discovered smoke
coming from the main battery of one of its Boeing 787
jets, two hours before the plane was due to fly to Bangkok from
Tokyo.
The latest incident involving Boeing's newest jetliner comes
a year after overheating batteries on 787s prompted aviation
regulators worldwide to ground the aircraft for more than three
months.
Maintenance workers found smoke and unidentified liquid
coming from the main battery, and alarms in the cockpit
indicated faults with the power pack and its charger. The
airline said no other equipment was affected by the incident.
The cause was not immediately known, and the airline is
investigating the incident.