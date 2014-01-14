By Tim Kelly and Alwyn Scott
TOKYO/SEATTLE Jan 15 Japan Airlines Co Ltd
said it temporarily grounded one of its Boeing 787
Dreamliners at Tokyo's Narita International Airport on Tuesday
after white smoke was spotted outside the plane and a battery
cell showed clear signs of leaking.
The incident raised fresh concerns about the 787's safety
and reliability almost exactly one year after the global
Dreamliner fleet was grounded by regulators following the
overheating of two such batteries, although Boeing said design
changes made as a result had worked as planned.
Boeing Co said it was "aware of the 787 issue that
occurred Tuesday afternoon at Narita, which appears to have
involved the venting of a single battery cell." Venting is the
process of fumes and heat being channeled outside the battery
casing and the aircraft when the battery overheats.
"The issue occurred during scheduled maintenance activities
with no passengers on board," said Boeing. "The improvements
made to the 787 battery system last year appear to have worked
as designed."
Boeing shares closed down 0.5 percent at $140.01 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
The incident, which was disclosed by Japan Airlines early on
Wednesday local time, came nearly a year to the day after Japan
Airlines and All Nippon Airways grounded their 787 fleets after
two 787 batteries overheated on two different planes in less
than two weeks.
Global regulators grounded the worldwide fleet on Jan. 16,
2013. The 787s remained grounded for more than three months
while Boeing redesigned the battery, charger and containment
system to ensure battery fires would not put the airplane at
risk. The cause of the battery problems has not been determined.
United Airlines, the only U.S. carrier that uses the
787, was conducting precautionary checks on its 787s, according
to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named
because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
United declined to comment on the inspections, saying only
that "Our 787s are operating normally and we have not
experienced any issues with our batteries."
Japan Airlines said maintenance engineers who were in the
cockpit saw white smoke outside the plane. When they went
outside the aircraft the smoke had dispersed.
On returning to the cockpit, the engineers found warning
lights indicating possible faults with the main battery and
charger. When they checked the battery, located inside a steel
containment box, they found one of eight cells was leaking a
liquid.
Japan Airlines said that inside the containment box
inspectors found a pressure relief valve had opened in one of
the battery's eight cells. The valve in the battery case is
designed to open when pressure rises inside a cell, Japan
Airlines said.
The problem did not appear to have propagated to other cells
in the battery, said a person familiar with the matter, who was
not authorized to speak publicly.
The liquid that leaked out also did not appear to breach the
containment box, and it appears that any fumes vented through a
port that is part of the containment system, a sign the system
likely worked properly, this person said.
The plane, due to depart from Narita for Bangkok, was taken
out of service, and the 158 passengers due to board the plane
were put on a separate 787, JAL said.
PLAGUED WITH PROBLEMS
The 787 Dreamliner is Boeing's state-of-the-art plane, built
with carbon-fiber composite materials and a powerful electrical
system to reduce weight and improve the jet's fuel efficiency.
But the 250-seat jetliner, which costs about $212 million at
list prices, has been plagued with problems. It was more than
three years late in entering service, due to issues with parts
fabrication by suppliers around the world. Since entering
service, it has had issues with brakes, fuel lines, electrical
panels and hydraulics, and other systems.
The overheating of the jet's lithium-ion batteries raised
serious concerns last year, prompting world-wide grounding of
the fleet after a fire on a Japan Airlines plane in Boston and a
second battery that overheated on an All Nippon Airways flight
in Japan less than two weeks later.
In July, after the 787 was cleared to return to service, an
Ethiopian Airlines jet caught fire at London's Heathrow Airport,
scorching the fuselage. The cause of the fire was never firmly
established, but UK investigators traced the probable cause to
faulty wiring of a lithium battery in an emergency beacon
located in the ceiling near the tail of the plane.
EXPERTS WEIGH IN
Aerospace experts said the latest Japan Airlines incident
was troubling, but were cautious about drawing broader
conclusions. Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at Teal
Group in Fairfax, Virginia, said the incident raised two
questions: whether the new system that contains the problem had
worked, and whether the root cause of the battery problems will
ultimately be discovered.
"The real issue with containing the problem, rather than
getting to the root cause of the problem, concerns economics,"
Aboulafia said. "Incidents can be successfully contained, but if
you continue to see incidents like these, you've got a mounting
bill from taking jets offline, and repairing their battery
systems. You've got an image problem, too."
Hans Weber, a former FAA adviser and president of TECOP
International, an aerospace technology consulting firm, said the
incident might provide more clues about the cause of the
problem, such as overcharging.
He said it appeared the containment system worked. "It
limited the problem to one faulty cell. It contained the problem
and vented the fumes outside the airplane, as designed," he
said, basing his comments on Japan Airlines' initial statements
about the incident.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said it is
aware of the incident and is gathering information. Separately,
the NTSB is still investigating the battery fire that occurred
on the Japan Airlines 787 in Boston a year ago, and said last
week it is due to complete that investigation in March. The
agency did not say whether the latest battery incident would
affect the timing of the Boston investigation.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it was working
with Boeing and the Civil Aviation Bureau of Japan to
investigate the battery malfunction.
The agency certified Boeing's revamped 787 battery system as
safe last year after the Dreamliner fleet was grounded for more
than three months. The agency also launched a review of the
design, manufacture and assembly of the 787 in January last year
and said its report would be released last summer, but it has so
far not released the report and has not responded to questions
about when that review would be finished.