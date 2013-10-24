(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Tim Kelly, William Mallard and Kentaro Sugiyama
TOKYO Oct 24 Japan Airlines reserves
the right to sue the Japanese government for favouring rival ANA
Holdings by allocating it more landing slots, JAL's
president told Reuters on Thursday, raising the prospect of an
unprecedented battle that could batter the nation's airline
industry.
Asking a court to force the government to review its recent
allocation would be a rare step for a Japanese company,
especially one that once enjoyed cozy ties to politicians and
regulators but which has fallen out of favour of Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's one-year-old administration.
"It's one of the steps we might take in the future," said
Yoshiharu Ueki said, when asked if legal action was one
possibility.
Ueki said his company had asked the government to give a
satisfactory explanation for the landing-rights handout, which
saw ANA receive more than twice as many of the prized
international slots at Haneda airport than JAL.
The government, which had previously always divided slots
equally between the two airlines, is expected to respond to JAL
as soon as Friday, but Ueki said JAL was extremely dissatisfied
with the process so far.
"There are times when you will take actions because you are
trying to achieve a particular result, and sometimes you will
take actions even knowing that you might not be able to get a
particular result," Ueki said.
"Sometimes things have to be said, sometimes things have to
be done," he told Reuters at JAL's Tokyo headquarters.
In what became a politically charged battle over the
landing rights at the Tokyo hub, Japan's aviation regulators on
Oct. 2 awarded JAL five new Haneda slots compared with 11 for
ANA.
Two days later, JAL filed its first ever formal request for
the government to clarify its rationale for the allocation of
the slots, which are worth around $20 million a year in
operating profit.
Aviation officials argued that they needed to level the
playing field for the airlines after a $3.5 billion state-led
bailout waived most of JAL's debt and gave it a competitive
advantage over ANA.
ANA lobbied hard for a bigger share of the landing rights,
winning the sympathy of Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party,
which was in opposition when JAL was rescued.
Ueki said the government's decision was opaque and
irrational, and left key points unexplained. The resulting
uncertainty is preventing JAL from planning its flight schedule
for next summer and hindering its mid- to long-term business
plan, he added.
In another historic move, JAL ordered 31 Airbus
A350 jets, declining for the first time to buy from Boeing Co
.. JAL and ANA have traditionally bought
from the U.S. manufacturer in what was seen as essentially an
extension of the close U.S.-Japan security alliance.
JAL went with the European maker, Ueki said, in part because
it was worried about the risk of being a launch customer for new
aircraft, a commitment it would have had to make had it opted to
pick the Boeing 777X.
JAL's fleet planning, he said, would turn next to replacing
its older Boeing 737 jets. The carrier, which owns 30 of the
single-aisle aircraft, will consider proposals from both Boeing
and Airbus, Ueki said.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann and Miral Fahmy)