* JAL chief says lawsuit vs govt possible over landing slots
* Legal action would be unprecedented for Japan airline
industry
* Worries on being a launch customer contributed to choosing
Airbus over Boeing
(Adds context, comments from CEO)
By Tim Kelly, William Mallard and Kentaro Sugiyama
TOKYO, Oct 24 Japan Airlines reserves
the right to sue the government for favouring rival ANA Holdings
in allocating landing slots, its president told Reuters
on Thursday, raising the prospect of an unprecedented battle
that could batter the nation's airline industry.
Asking a court to force the government to review its recent
allocation would be a rare step for a Japanese company,
especially from one that enjoyed cozy ties to politicians and
regulators but which has fallen out of favour of Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's one-year-old administration.
"It's one of the steps we might take in the future," JAL
President Yoshiharu Ueki said, when asked if legal action was
one possibility.
Ueki said his company had asked the government to give a
satisfactory explanation for the landing-rights handout, which
saw Japan's biggest airline ANA receive more than twice as many
of the prized international slots at Haneda airport, the world's
fourth busiest hub.
JAL is Japan's second-biggest airline by revenue and fleet
size.
The government, which had previously divided slots equally
between the two airlines, is expected to respond to JAL as soon
as Friday, but Ueki said he was extremely dissatisfied with the
process so far.
"There are times when you will take actions because you are
trying to achieve a particular result, and sometimes you will
take actions even knowing that you might not be able to get a
particular result," Ueki said.
"Sometimes things have to be said, sometimes things have to
be done," he told Reuters during an interview at JAL's
headquarters, which overlooks Tokyo Bay.
PROTEST
In what became a politically charged battle over the
landing rights at the Tokyo hub, Japan's aviation regulators on
Oct. 2 awarded JAL five new Haneda slots compared with 11 for
ANA.
Two days later, JAL filed its first ever formal request for
the government to clarify its rationale for the allocation of
the slots, which are worth around $20 million a year in
operating profit. Once handed out, landing rights typically
remain with Japanese airlines as long as they stay in business.
Aviation officials argued that they needed to level the
playing field for the airlines after a $3.5 billion state-led
bailout waived most of JAL's debt and gave it a competitive
advantage over ANA.
ANA lobbied hard for a bigger share of landing rights,
winning the sympathy of Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party,
which was in opposition when JAL was rescued.
Ueki said the government's decision, in practice, restricts
JAL from opening new routes, and the uncertainty was preventing
the airline from planning its flight schedule for next summer
and hindering its mid- to long-term business plan.
"We weren't informed of the restrictions, nor were they
discussed with us," Ueki said.
The ruling, he said, was opaque, irrational and vague enough
that it could apply to other airports.
SPURNING BOEING
Ueki, the first commercial pilot to steer the carrier as
president, has spearheaded several unconventional decisions by
JAL since he took over as CEO in February 2012.
This month, JAL for the first time spurned Boeing Co,
which has dominated the Japanese market for decades, in favour
of 31 A350 jets from rival Airbus..
JAL and ANA have traditionally bought from the U.S.
manufacturer in what was seen as essentially an extension of the
close U.S.-Japan security alliance.
"I don't think I broke any taboo," Ueki said, with a model
of an A350 in JAL colours displayed in his meeting room.
JAL went with the European maker, Ueki said, in part because
it was worried about the risk of being a launch customer for new
aircraft, a commitment it would have had to make had it opted to
pick the Boeing 777X.
JAL did not switch to Airbus, however, because of the
delivery delays to Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and the technical
faults which grounded the aircraft, he said.
JAL's fleet planning, he said, would turn next to replacing
its older Boeing 737 jets. The carrier, which owns 30 of the
single-aisle aircraft, will consider proposals from both Boeing
and Airbus, Ueki said.
"We have some 200 aircraft, so that means every year we have
around 11 aircraft that we need to replace," he said.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann and Miral Fahmy)