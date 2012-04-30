NEW DELHI, April 30 Japan Airlines (JAL)
plans to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by next
March, the head of the company's India unit said on Monday.
"We came out of government control last year. We are trying
our best to relist within this fiscal year, that is by March
next year," Yasushi Isomura said, without providing any other
details.
JAL is planning to tap Australia's Qantas, British
Airways owner IAG and other members of the Oneworld
alliance as possible investors in its initial public offering,
sources told Reuters last month.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)