TOKYO, Sept 18 Shares of Japan Airlines Co Ltd
were nearly a tenth above their initial public offering
price in unofficial trading on Tuesday, ahead of the carrier's
public re-listing on Wednesday after its bankruptcy, traders
said.
Two traders said Japan Airlines shares traded at 4,150 yen
each on the grey market, 9.5 percent above the IPO price of
3,790 yen, which was set at the top of an indicated price range.
Late last week, the shares were quoted at 4,100-4,120 yen in the
grey market.
"We're pretty negative on the airline industry as a whole.
There is so much new competition, low-cost carriers, and again
the outlook is pretty tough," said one Tokyo-based analyst who
didn't want to be named. "But this thing looks like it's priced
to go."
The IPO, the second-biggest in the world this year after
social network Facebook Inc's $16 billion offering, will
raise 663 billion yen ($8.41 billion) - nearly double the 350
billion yen injected by a Japanese government-backed fund
following Japan Airline's failure with $25 billion in debts in
early 2010.
The fund, the Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corporation
of Japan, is selling its 96.5 percent stake in the airline in
the IPO.
($1 = 78.8150 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)