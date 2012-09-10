TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan Airlines set the
pre-market price for its initial public offering at the top end
of its range, raising $8.5 billion for the state coffers in a
sign of solid demand for the world's second-largest IPO this
year.
Japan Airlines, which has emerged from its 2010 bankruptcy
with a clean balance sheet and industry-topping profits, set the
IPO price at 3,790 yen per share on Monday after gauging
investor demand at 3,500 to 3,790 yen.
At the pre-market price the company will raise 663 billion
yen ($8.49 billion), nearly double the 350 billion yen injected
by a Japanese government-backed fund following the airline's
failure with $25 billion in debts in early 2010.
The fund, the Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corp of Japan
(ETIC), is selling its 96.5 percent stake in Japan Airlines in
the IPO, which ranks second this year behind the $16 billion
offering by social network giant Facebook Inc.
Attractive valuations and a strong balance sheet, bolstered
by massive debt forgiveness in the wake of its failure, are
expected to ensure the JAL offering fares better than that of
Facebook, which was marred by an exchange system glitch.
At the pre-market price, JAL would trade at a
price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3, based on its profit forecast for
the current business year. That is cheaper than the industry
average of nearly 16, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 78.0600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)