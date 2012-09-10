* Sets IPO price at 3,790 yen, top of book-building range
* At IPO price JAL has PE of 5.3, one third of airline
average
* IPO will allow government to net $4 bln profit on stake
By Nathan Layne
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan Airlines Co Ltd
set the pre-market price for its initial public offering at the
top end of the range, raising $8.5 billion for state coffers in
a sign of solid demand for the world's second-largest IPO this
year.
Japan Airlines (JAL), which has emerged from its 2010
bankruptcy with a clean balance sheet and industry topping
profits, set the IPO price at 3,790 yen ($48.55) per share on
Monday after gauging investor demand at 3,500 to 3,790 yen. It
will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Sept. 19.
At the pre-market price, the company will raise 663 billion
yen ($8.49 billion), nearly double the 350 billion yen injected
by a Japanese government-backed fund following the airline's
failure with $25 billion in debts in early 2010.
The fund, the Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corporation
of Japan (ETIC), is selling its 96.5 percent stake in Japan
Airlines in the IPO, which ranks second this year behind the $16
billion offering by social network giant Facebook Inc.
Attractive valuations and a strong balance sheet, bolstered
by massive debt forgiveness in the wake of its failure, are
expected to ensure the JAL offering fares better than that of
Facebook, which was marred by an exchange system glitch.
CHEAPER VALUATION
JAL would trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3 at the
IPO price, based on its profit forecast for the current business
year. That's about one third of the valuation of local rival All
Nippon Airways (ANA), whose stock tumbled to a
multi-decade low last week as investors sold to make room in
their portfolios for JAL shares. Asia-wide, airlines trade at a
median forward PE of 11.5, with Singapore Airlines Ltd
at 27 times expected earnings and Qantas Airways Ltd at
10.2 times.
"In a nutshell, JAL looks cheap compared to ANA," said
Takashi Nishibori, chief editor of Tokyo IPO, a website catering
to individual investors. Nishibori predicted the stock would
open at or slightly higher than its IPO price in a modest
first-day "pop" when it debuts mid-next week.
Following the IPO, JAL will be Asia's third-biggest carrier
by market value, behind Singapore Air and Air China Ltd
.
For the business year ended in March, JAL booked a 205
billion yen operating profit, placing it at the top of the
notoriously volatile industry. The strong rebound followed a
massive restructuring that eliminated a third of its workforce,
scrapped unprofitable routes, slashed pensions and retired
ageing and fuel-guzzling jumbo jets.
The airline also benefits from a lower interest burden
stemming from debt waivers, smaller depreciation costs following
a write-down of its fleet, and a $4.5 billion tax credit that it
can use to offset corporate tax for the remainder of the decade.
Those provisions have sparked criticism from rival ANA,
which has lobbied for measures such as preferential allocation
of landing slots to level what it claims is an unfair playing
field.
JAL expects its operating profit to fall by a quarter this
year to 150 billion yen. In addition to tough industry
conditions, the airline must also grapple with rising labour
costs as it makes the transition to a private, listed firm.
STRONG DEMAND
In a statement, JAL said it priced the stock at the top end
of the range because demand was higher than the number of shares
being offered. Three-quarters of the stock will be distributed
in Japan with the remainder sold overseas.
Japanese retail investors, who will soak up 70 percent of
the offering, were drawn in large part by the coupons for
discount air-tickets that come with the shares. These coupons,
also offered by ANA, encourage many investors to hold on to
their stock for a longer time.
Institutional investors, who tend to be more wary of the
industry's prospects, have proved a harder sell.
"This is an airline stock, and the industry is facing tough
times," said Kazuyuki Terao, Chief Investment Officer at RCM
Japan Co. "I see no reason to invest in this stock."
Daiwa Securities Group is the global coordinator on
the offering.