Feb 8 The Financial Services Agency will ask Japanese banks with operations abroad to strengthen their equity reserves from next fiscal year to meet the 7 percent capital ratio requirement, the Nikkei daily reported.

The plan would ensure that the banks fulfil requirements of the new international regulations known as Basel III, according to which core capital should account for a minimum 4.5 percent of risk-weighted assets by the year ending March 2015, the newspaper said.

Institutions which are crucial to the financial system's stability would be asked to set aside an additional 1 percentage to 2.5 percentage points to their capital ratios from the year ending March 2016, though this is not included in the FSA's plan, the Nikkei said.

Japan's financial regulator plans to allow banks that purchased shares as financial assistance to temporarily include the holdings in their core capital. For instance, funding provided to institutions during the 2008 financial crisis will likely be counted toward core capital under the provision, the daily reported. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)