Dec 20 Japan will purchase Chinese
government bonds to diversify its foreign exchange reserves and
help boost the Chinese currency's standing, Japanese business
daily the Nikkei said.
Japan's foreign exchange fund special account may buy up to
780 billion yen or $10 billion of yuan-denominated government
bonds as part of a proposed bilateral currency and financial
agreement, the financial newspaper added.
China already has Japanese government bonds as part of its
foreign exchange reserves, it added.
Japan, which now holds most of its reserves in dollars, will
also aid Chinese efforts to nurture an offshore market for
yuan-denominated transactions, the daily added.
China issued 1.4 trillion yuan ($220.90 billion) worth of
government bonds in 2009, up 55 percent from the previous year,
the daily said.
Thailand and Nigeria already hold yuan-denominated
government bonds, the Nikkei said.
The two countries will also set up a joint environmental
investment fund with the participation of the Japan Bank for
International Cooperation and Japanese private-sector companies,
it added.
The two countries may sign the agreement when their leaders
meet for a summit on Sunday, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 6.3378 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)