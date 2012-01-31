Feb 1 The Japanese government plans to support companies affected by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, by granting them priority in handling portions of overseas infrastructure projects totaling about 1 trillion yen ($13.11 billion), Nikkei business daily said.

The government will promote 10 projects in emerging and developing countries, mostly in Asia, the paper said.

Toyo Engineering Corp. is to draw up a proposal for improving water and sewer services in Myanmar, and a corporate alliance that includes Mitsui & Co aims to win a contract to repair power plant facilities in the Southeastern Asian country, the daily said.

Nomura Research Institute and West Nippon Expressway Co plan to introduce an electronic toll collection system on highways in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Nikkei said.

A group that includes Chiyoda Corp and Taisei Corp has plans for Indonesia's first smart-city project, the business daily said.

If these proposed projects were to move forward, around 100 billion yen ($1.31 billion) in orders would be placed with companies based in the disaster-hit regions, the paper said.

The government intends to provide about 50 million yen ($655,700) to cover costs for feasibility studies for each of the 10 projects, with the funds coming from the third supplementary budget for fiscal 2011, the business daily said. ($1 = 76.2500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)