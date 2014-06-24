By Sophie Knight
| TOKYO, June 24
TOKYO, June 24 Japan Display Inc, the
world's biggest smartphone LCD maker, got a third of its revenue
from Apple Inc in the year to March, growing more
reliant on the iPhone even as it seeks to bump up orders from
fast-growing Chinese smartphone makers.
The display maker, which supplies screens for the iPhone
along with Sharp Corp and LG Display Co Ltd
, is expected to further increase sales to Apple this
year with the release of the iPhone 6, which supply chain
sources say will sport larger panels than previous generations.
But while the popularity of the iPhone makes Apple hard to
turn down - 153 million handsets were sold in 2013, up 13
percent on the year - doing business with the California company
can be a mixed blessing, sources close to suppliers say.
Apple squeezes its parts suppliers hard on price, resulting
in narrow margins, the sources say, while a high reliance on its
product cycle can cause large swings in quarterly profits.
Japan Display said in May that it expected to log an
operating loss for the April-June quarter, but foresees a
rebound in shipments to Europe and the United States in the
following three months to September. That is when Apple is
widely expected to launch its next-generation iPhone 6, although
Japan Display did not name which customers would boost
shipments.
Japan Display said in a securities filing on Tuesday that
sales to Apple accounted for 31 percent of its revenue, or 190.5
billion yen ($1.87 billion), for the year ended March 31, up
from 20.9 percent in the previous year.
Investors are concerned about how long Apple can sustain its
share of the smartphone market as its foothold in the
fast-growing Chinese market is limited by the rise of relatively
high-specification, low-cost smartphones offered by local rivals
such as Xiaomi.
Japan Display is courting those Chinese newcomers for
business, aiming to triple revenue to China to 180 billion yen
($1.76 billion) in the business year to March 2014, or about a
quarter of total forecast sales.
Chief Executive Shuichi Otsuka told Reuters in an interview
in April that he expected the Chinese smartphone market to reach
about 450 million handsets in 2014, with more than half
employing the kind of high-definition panels that Japan Display
makes.
But business may be less lucrative than the company had
hoped with Chinese manufacturers, which have been pushing for
lower prices. Japan Display cut its profit forecast for the year
that ended on March 31 after price negotiations for Chinese
handset orders fell through.
Sources with knowledge of the matter have said Japan Display
will not supply the displays for Apple's planned smartwatch,
dubbed by market watchers as the iWatch. The curved organic
light-emitting diode panel will be produced by LG Display, the
only Apple panel supplier capable of volume production of such
screens.
($1 = 102.05 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Matt Driskill)