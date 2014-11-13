Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Nov 13 Smartphone panel maker Japan Display Inc lowered its full-year outlook for the second time in less than a month due to weak demand from Chinese handset makers.
Japan Display on Thursday forecast a full-year net loss of 12 billion yen ($104 mln), slightly worse than its outlook in October when it slashed its previous 26.8 billion yen profit forecast to a loss of 10 billion yen.
For its fiscal second quarter, the company reported an 11 billion yen net loss, compared with a 2 billion yen net profit a year earlier.
(1 US dollar = 115.7300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)