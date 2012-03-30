TOKYO, March 30 Japan's biggest banks saw a sharp recovery in the values of their equity portfolios, helped by a recent rally in the stock market, Daiwa Securities Capital Markets said on Friday, likely giving a boost to their earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei average ended the quarter up 19.3 percent, its best quarterly performance since the second quarter of 2009, as robust U.S. economic data and accommodative central bank policies helped drive a global equities rally.

Combined valuation gains from the equity portfolios of Japan's five biggest banks are estimated at 870 billion yen ($10.6 billion) as of the end of March, up from 19.5 billion yen six months earlier, Daiwa Capital Markets said.

Five banks, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, are likely to see their earnings rise for their financial year ending in March.

Given their massive equity portfolios, the banks' earnings have often been hit by wide market swings. In the nine months ended in December, MUFG booked stock-related losses of 155 billion yen, Mizuho 108.6 billion yen and SMFG 33.1 billion yen.

The Nikkei was at 8,455.35 at the end of December, while it ended at 10,083.56 on Friday, the last day of trading in the month.

The banks built up their equity portfolios by acquiring shares of corporate clients to cement business ties, but the practice has become one of the biggest drags on their earnings in bear markets, putting pressure on bank management to reduce the holdings.

Japan's top three banks have sold more than $100 billion worth of equity holdings in the past 10 years, but they still have sizable portfolios, with MUFG's holdings standing at 3.1 trillion yen as of the end of December.

Bankers say it is difficult to reduce their equity portfolios because they fear hurting business relationships with clients, many of whom are unhappy to see their shares dumped by banks.

($1 = 82.2550 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Matt Driskill)