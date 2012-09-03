Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
Sept 4 Toshiba Corp, Hitachi Zosen Corp , JFE Steel Corp and three other companies plan to invest 120 billion yen ($1.53 billion) over a decade to set up offshore wind turbines, the Nikkei reported.
Potential sites for the project, which will have a production capacity of 300,000 kilowatts, include areas off the coast of the Kyushu region in southern Japan, the newspaper said.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Toa Corp and Toyo Construction Co Ltd are the other companies, the Japanese business daily said.
Funds will be raised through a special-purpose company and project financing, the Nikkei said.
Japan hopes to begin building commercial offshore wind farms, following in the footsteps of Europe, especially world leader Britain.
The Japanese environment ministry has estimated the country can eventually build 1,600 gigawatts of offshore wind power capacity.
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).