Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
(Follows alerts)
Dec 28 Japan's five major convenience store operators will open more than 3,400 outlets in fiscal 2012 as customer traffic increases, the Nikkei said.
This will be a fifth more than the number of stores opened this year, the Japanese business daily said.
Seven & i Holdings Co unit Seven-Eleven Japan Co plans to open 1,350 sites and will focus on the earthquake-ravaged northeast, the paper said.
Seven-Eleven, FamilyMart Co, Lawson Inc, Circle K Sunkus Co and Ministop Co will likely open 3,460-3,610 stores, the Nikkei said.
The net increase -- new openings minus closings -- will likely be 1,880-2,130 stores, up 40-60 percent from this fiscal year, the paper said. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)