Oct 5 Japan plans to buy additional bonds issued by Europe's bailout fund to help contain the crisis in the debt-hit region, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Japan, which already holds 20 percent of the total bonds issued by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), will decide the purchase amounts and timeline based on the issuance terms and market conditions, the daily said.

The country currently owns bailout bonds worth about 2.7 billion euros ($3.6 billion) that it had purchased in January and June, proceeds of which were used to bail out Ireland and Portugal, the Nikkei reported.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi is expected to explain the country's plans on Oct. 14 in Paris when the Group of 20 nations' finance ministers and central bankers meet, the paper said. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)