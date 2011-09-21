(Follows alerts)
Sept 22 Japan's Financial Services Agency is
planning to draw up tougher capital guidelines for community
financial institutions, a move that might trigger a realignment
of local financial service providers, The Nikkei business daily
said.
Under the proposal, local lenders could see their minimum
Tier 1 capital ratio increase to around 4 percent, or twice the
current level, the paper said.
The agency, which has asked about 600 financial institutions
to provide detailed data on their capital by the end of August,
is likely to bring out the new rules during the current fiscal
year ending March 2012, the business daily said.
The rules are expected to take effect soon after global
banks begin moving under a new framework of international
capital standards known as Basel III in 2013, the Nikkei added.
For the year ended March 2011, no regional bank had a Tier 1
capital ratio below 4 percent, according to the newspaper.
However, a Nikkei Inc survey of financial disclosures by
shinkin banks and credit cooperatives reveals five institutions
below the 4 percent mark and at least 30 below 6 percent, The
Nikkei reported.
