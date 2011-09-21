(Follows alerts)

Sept 22 Japan's Financial Services Agency is planning to draw up tougher capital guidelines for community financial institutions, a move that might trigger a realignment of local financial service providers, The Nikkei business daily said.

Under the proposal, local lenders could see their minimum Tier 1 capital ratio increase to around 4 percent, or twice the current level, the paper said.

The agency, which has asked about 600 financial institutions to provide detailed data on their capital by the end of August, is likely to bring out the new rules during the current fiscal year ending March 2012, the business daily said.

The rules are expected to take effect soon after global banks begin moving under a new framework of international capital standards known as Basel III in 2013, the Nikkei added.

For the year ended March 2011, no regional bank had a Tier 1 capital ratio below 4 percent, according to the newspaper.

However, a Nikkei Inc survey of financial disclosures by shinkin banks and credit cooperatives reveals five institutions below the 4 percent mark and at least 30 below 6 percent, The Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)