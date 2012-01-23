(Follows alerts)

Jan 24 Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to put in place a temporary provision allowing regional banks to exclude latent losses on securities holdings from their capital bases, The Nikkei business daily reported, citing agency sources.

The measure, introduced after the market turmoil triggered by the 2008 Lehman shock, was to expire in the fiscal year ending March 31, the newspaper said.

However, given the market instability resulting from the euro-zone debt crisis, the FSA intends to extend the provision for an undetermined period -- reaching beyond fiscal 2012, the daily reported.

The provision covers those governed by domestic standards, most regional financial institutions and some large banks, the business daily said.

Earlier, domestic banks were required to subtract unrealized losses on their stock and bond holdings from their core capital. This meant that a plunge in share or debt prices ate into their capital ratios, The Nikkei said. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)