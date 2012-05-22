(Adds decline in Japan's imports from Iran)

May 23 Japan's government may take on the liability exposure for tankers that bring Iranian oil to Japan when the European Union slaps sanctions on the major oil producer in July, the Nikkei business daily said.

Under Japanese law, shipping companies must obtain liability insurance against damages from accidents, including oil spills and fatalities.

Most of this coverage has been offered by the Japan Shipowners' Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association, or JPIA, which in turn obtains reinsurance to cover potentially large claims, the Nikkei said.

U.S. and European Union sanctions on Iran's oil exports take effect in June and July and are aimed at stemming the flow of petrodollars to Tehran to force it to halt a nuclear programme the West suspects is intended to produce weapons. Iran says the programme is for generating electricity.

Insurers in the EU, where most reinsurance is provided, will be prohibited from covering liabilities relating to Iranian crude oil from July 1.

Japan's imports from Iran have fallen sharply in the run-up to the sanctions.

Without reinsurance, JPIA's liability insurance would cover only up to $8 million in damages, instead of the current maximum $7.6 billion, discouraging shipping companies from taking on Iranian oil, the Nikkei said.

Japan's government expects to shoulder damages exceeding the $8 million covered by JPIA, but no more than $7.6 billion and the initiative would apply just to tankers that transport Iranian crude oil to Japan, the daily reported.

The government expects the scheme to be used by 16 or so tankers in the initial year, while shipping companies that seek the additional government coverage will likely be asked to pay a 20-30 million yen ($250,300-$375,400) annual fee per tanker, the paper said.

