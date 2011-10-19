* Follows alerts

Oct 20 The Japanese government will raise up to 1 trillion yen ($13 billion) by issuing bonds to retail investors to fund the rebuilding after the March earthquake and tsunami, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The government is considering floating three, five and ten-year bonds, the daily said.

Under the third supplementary budget for fiscal 2011, the government is scheduled to issue around 11 trillion yen ($143.2 billion) in reconstruction bonds, Nikkei said.

The government, which is also mulling sales of low-yield Japanese government bonds to retail investors, is planning to redirect redeemed funds into government bonds, Nikkei said. ($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)