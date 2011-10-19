* Follows alerts
Oct 20 The Japanese government will raise up to
1 trillion yen ($13 billion) by issuing bonds to retail
investors to fund the rebuilding after the March earthquake and
tsunami, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The government is considering floating three, five and
ten-year bonds, the daily said.
Under the third supplementary budget for fiscal 2011, the
government is scheduled to issue around 11 trillion yen ($143.2
billion) in reconstruction bonds, Nikkei said.
The government, which is also mulling sales of low-yield
Japanese government bonds to retail investors, is planning to
redirect redeemed funds into government bonds, Nikkei said.
($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)