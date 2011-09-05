RPT-COLUMN-How vulnerable is copper to supply disruption? Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
(Follows alerts)
Sept 6 Japan's government will boost its emergency gasoline reserves to speed up distribution after disasters, business daily Nikkei reported.
The stockpile is meant to buffer disruptions in oil imports resulting from problems like the turmoil in the Middle East.
The government plans to boost reserves of refined petroleum products like kerosene and diesel to 5 percent of total reserves, and stocking a three-to-seven-day supply in each region, Nikkei said.
Currently, crude oil makes up more than 99 percent of Japan's reserves because the quality of refined products deteriorates over time.
Emergency power supplies will be installed at refineries and oil storage facilities, and measures to contain the effects of tsunamis and earthquakes will be implemented, the paper said.
The changes will take two to three years, with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry seeking the necessary funding in this fiscal year's third supplementary budget, the daily reported. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Thursday authorized a probe into allies of President Michel Temer on allegations they tried to thwart an investigation into political kickbacks at state-run oil firm Petrobras, a court official said.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, walked off the job on Thursday in a strike that threatens to disrupt the international supply of the widely used metal.