TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's government said on Tuesday that it plans to boost its reserves of refined petroleum products to ensure stable supplies and speed up their distribution in the wake of natural disasters.

"We have not crafted details of the plan yet but are working towards improving the national reserve system in light of the (March) disaster," a government official said.

He added that it was yet to be decided whether the government would reduce the amount of crude it keeps in the national reserves to boost its refined product safety net or if it would simply up its product holdings.

Crude oil currently comprises more than 99 percent of Japan's national reserves as the quality of refined products, such as gasoline, gas oil and kerosene, deteriorates over time.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday that the government plans to boost reserves of refined petroleum products to 5 percent of total reserves, and to stock a three-to-seven-day supply in each region of the country.

The stockpile is meant to be a buffer against disruptions in oil imports resulting from events such as the recent turmoil in the Middle East and North Africa.

But the March 11 disaster highlighted the importance of promptly supplying oil products at times of emergency to complement electricity and gas networks.

Refineries in northeast Japan halted operations after the quake and it took about a month to restore normal oil product shipments to the region.

Emergency power supplies will be installed at refineries and oil storage facilities, and measures to contain the effects of tsunamis and earthquakes will be implemented, the Nikkei reported, adding that the changes will take two to three years.

The paper also said the trade ministry was seeking funding for the moves in this fiscal year's third supplementary budget for reconstruction, which the government aims to submit to parliament by around mid-October.

Industry officials have said that the country is vulnerable to instability in its energy supplies at times of emergency. Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) President Akihiko Tembo told Reuters in June that there was no system in place to cover the cost of maintaining supply chains.

Japan temporarily relaxed refiner's oil reserve requirements three days after the devastating earthquake and tsunami, the second release of reserves since a 70-day inventory cover system was introduced in 1993.

At the end of August, Japan had national reserves equivalent to 114 days of oil demand under government storage and 86 days held by the private sector. Of the government's storage, 320 million barrels were held as crude oil, with oil products accounting for just 800,000 barrels, trade ministry data showed.