BRIEF-Diplomat Pharmacy to dispense xermelo for patients with carcinoid syndrome diarrhea
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc says to dispense xermelo for patients with carcinoid syndrome diarrhea
TOKYO, July 26 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday that it had entered into a tie-up with American Family Life Assurance Co (Aflac) that would allow the U.S. insurer to sell cancer insurance at more than 20,000 post offices across Japan, up from the current 1,000.
In addition to a national network of post offices, state-owned Japan Post runs the country's biggest banking and insurance operations, overshadowing private lenders and insurers.
Aflac, which counts on Japan for almost 80 percent of its business, dominates Japan's cancer insurance market with about a 70 percent share.
* Mast Therapeutics announces clinical study of AIR001 for the treatment of chronic infection in cystic fibrosis patients
* Assurant Inc - teaming up Snoopwall to protect small and medium enterprises from data breaches and cyberattacks