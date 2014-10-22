BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
TOKYO Oct 22 The CEO of state-owned Japan Post Holdings Co said on Wednesday the company wants to decide the timing of its initial public offering by the end of December.
"We want to decide the scheme of the IPO by (the end of) December. Even if it is not possible, I think we can by the end of January," said Taizo Nishimuro, president and CEO of the postal service giant, which is 100 percent owned by the Japanese government.
He said the timing of the IPOs of its two financial units will be decided at the same time.
The government is planning for the IPO of Japan Post to happen next year. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )