TOKYO Nov 11 Banks under Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Financial Group Inc
sold a total 160 billion yen ($1.3 billion) of shares
to individual investors in the Japan Post triple IPO, sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
Last week, the government raised 1.4 trillion yen through
the initial public offerings of Japan Post Holdings Co,
Japan Post Insurance Co and Japan Post Bank Co
.
Around 80 percent of the three IPOs was reserved for
domestic investors, with almost all of those tranches sold to
individual investors.
The government hopes the listing of the national postal and
savings giant will encourage households to shift more of their
low-yielding bank deposits into equities to boost the Tokyo
stock market.
($1 = 122.9000 yen)
(Reporting by Hirotoshi Sugiyama, writing by Hideyuki Sano,
editing by Chris Gallagher)